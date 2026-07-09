FRRO offices in all states soon: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) offices must be made operational at the headquarters of all states in the country by 2027.

Shah, along with Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, reviewed the immigration system, passenger facilities and security arrangements at all major airports with all stakeholders.

It is learnt that India presently has 12 FRRO offices in these cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Amritsar, Goa, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Lucknow. An official release on the meeting said that Shah also directed that the authorized immigration checkpoints at Agartala and Jewar (Noida) airports be made operational soon.

The Union Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, Civil Aviation Secretary, Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Airports Authority of India Chairman and senior officers from both the Home Affairs and Civil Aviation ministries took part in the meeting.

“To popularise the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Travellers’ Programme (FTI-TTP), a mechanism should be established in coordination with airlines to send a WhatsApp message to passengers at the time of booking an international ticket, requesting them to register for the FTI-TTP,” Shah said.

The Home Minister also mandated the installation of the Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) in a phased manner at all airports across the country with the objective of reducing human resource costs. He called for appropriate standards to be laid down to ensure the ATRS is introduced at new airports. He further directed that the baggage drop facility, currently available at the 16 major airports, be extended to other international airports in the country which have high passenger traffic.