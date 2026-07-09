INTERVIEW | ‘An AI or bye-bye mindset won’t define world’: Rockefeller International Chairman Ruchir Sharma

Ruchir Sharma, Chairman of Rockefeller International and founder of Breakout Capital, is a leading investor, economist, and bestselling author. In conversation with Jayanth Jacob, he explores AI, India’s economic outlook, global trade, manufacturing, the China+1 strategy, the future of jobs, the India-US partnership, and the geopolitical forces shaping the global economy. Excerpts:

India is signing AI partnerships from France to Japan. Will these deals build real AI capability at home, or are they mainly geopolitical positioning in a US-China-dominated race?

Currently, we are in that phase of AI where the countries that are benefitting are those producing the AI infrastructure. This includes Large Language Models (LLMs), the required hardware, semiconductors, servers, and very large data centres. Countries with significant strengths in these areas are benefitting. It just happens that this has not been India’s strength. India’s tech ecosystem has never been particularly strong on the hardware side. Historically, India’s strength in technology has been built on software. But this phase of AI is all about hardware.

It’s not just the US or China. As I said, countries like Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Israel are also doing well because they have significant exposure to the AI ecosystem. They have built their tech ecosystems over a long period and have invested heavily in technology, particularly in research and development. If you look at the data, these countries’ tech investment is closer to 4% of GDP, while their R&D spending is around 3% of GDP. In Israel’s case, it is as high as 6%. In India, by contrast, the numbers are closer to 1%, if not lower. You cannot close this gap overnight. It takes a long time.