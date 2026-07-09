Kharge alleges PM Modi hurt national interests by letting China capture India's critical industries

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Government, alleging that it has hurt national interests by letting China "capture" India's most critical industries and opening more opportunities for the Chinese to "flourish.

Citing a media report, which stated that China still powers India's strategic industries, Kharge claimed that six years ago, PM Modi handed a clean chit to Beijing after 20 brave soldiers made the supreme sacrifice in Galwan.

"Our breavehearts chose martyrdom, but Modi Govt has surrendered India's interests to China," Kharge alleged in a post on X.

He claimed that dependence on China runs through the most critical sectors of India's economy, which are supposed to define the country's future.

Kharge said since the Galwan clash, imports from China have "exploded" by 101.81 per cent by 2025-26, pushing India's trade deficit with the neighbouring country to USD 112.1 billion.

"China supplied a jaw-dropping 86 per cent of India's antibiotic imports. Why? China cornered nearly 74 per cent of India's API, bulk drug, and drug intermediate imports in 2024-25," he said.