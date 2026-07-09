Modi bats for dialogue amid West Asia tensions, says India-Australia partnership key in uncertain world

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated India’s position that global conflicts can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy amidst renewed military escalation in West Asia. Speaking alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne, Modi said India remained committed to peace, stability and a rules-based international order, while stressing that diplomacy must remain the preferred path to resolving conflicts.

“The resolution of all ongoing conflicts around the world is possible only through dialogue and diplomacy,” Modi said.

His remarks came amid renewed hostilities in West Asia after the United States carried out fresh strikes on Iranian military and port facilities, saying the operations were aimed at safeguarding maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz following attacks on commercial shipping.

Tehran responded with retaliatory strikes on US-linked military facilities across the region, intensifying fears of a wider conflict and threatening the fragile stability of one of the world's most critical energy corridors. Reflecting those concerns, the joint statement issued after the India-Australia summit called for restraint and diplomacy.

“The Prime Ministers expressed concern over renewed escalation of tensions in the Middle East and called upon all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and ensure protection of civilians as well as the uninterrupted flow of energy supplies and commerce,” it said.