Modi bats for dialogue amid West Asia tensions, says India-Australia partnership key in uncertain world

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated India’s position that global conflicts can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy amidst renewed military escalation in West Asia. Speaking alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne, Modi said India remained committed to peace, stability and a rules-based international order, while stressing that diplomacy must remain the preferred path to resolving conflicts.
“The resolution of all ongoing conflicts around the world is possible only through dialogue and diplomacy,” Modi said.
His remarks came amid renewed hostilities in West Asia after the United States carried out fresh strikes on Iranian military and port facilities, saying the operations were aimed at safeguarding maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz following attacks on commercial shipping.
Tehran responded with retaliatory strikes on US-linked military facilities across the region, intensifying fears of a wider conflict and threatening the fragile stability of one of the world's most critical energy corridors. Reflecting those concerns, the joint statement issued after the India-Australia summit called for restraint and diplomacy.
“The Prime Ministers expressed concern over renewed escalation of tensions in the Middle East and called upon all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and ensure protection of civilians as well as the uninterrupted flow of energy supplies and commerce,” it said.
The statement added that both leaders “reiterated the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, and adherence to international law to achieve a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict.”
Beyond West Asia, Modi and Albanese also exchanged views on the war in Ukraine, expressing concern over its humanitarian consequences and calling for a peaceful resolution, while reaffirming support for ASEAN-led efforts to restore stability in Myanmar.
The emphasis on diplomacy came as the two countries sought to deepen their strategic partnership in response to an increasingly volatile geopolitical landscape marked by supply chain disruptions, energy insecurity and heightened strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific.
Addressing the India-Australia CEOs Forum earlier in the day, Modi said the changing global environment had made the bilateral partnership more important than ever.
“The world is currently navigating a period marked by uncertainty, supply chain disruptions, and an energy crisis. In such times, it is both natural and essential for India and Australia to move forward as natural and trusted partners,” he said.
“Over the past few years, we have built a robust framework for our future partnership, leveraging the strengths of both nations.”
The summit produced a series of strategic outcomes, including an energy security framework and a maritime security collaboration roadmap.
Under the energy security framework, the two countries committed to strengthening reliable supplies of coal, diesel, liquid fuels and natural gas while accelerating collaboration in renewable energy, nuclear energy and critical minerals essential for the clean energy transition.
Modi reiterated that India and Australia shared a common vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific based on freedom of navigation and respect for international law.
The visit also delivered agreements beyond strategic affairs, including plans by Australian universities to establish campuses in India, cooperation in skills development, and the repatriation of three Indian antiquities dating back to the 11th and 12th centuries.
Coming at a time of growing geopolitical uncertainty, from the conflict in West Asia to continuing tensions in Ukraine and strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific, the summit underscored how India and Australia are broadening their relationship from trade and education to a comprehensive strategic partnership centred on defence, energy security, resilient supply chains and regional stability.