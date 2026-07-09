Monsoon covers entire India; recieves 195.5 mm of rainfall

NEW DELHI: The Southwest Monsoon covered the entire country on July 9, one day later than its normal arrival date of July 8, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It is the first time since 2011 that the monsoon has covered the entire country on July 9.

The monsoon reached Kerala on June 4, three days later than the normal onset date of June 1.

Last year, the monsoon covered the entire country by June 29, nine days ahead of schedule, and seasonal rainfall was 108% of the long period average (LPA).

This year, the IMD has forecast below-normal rainfall of about 90% of the LPA during the June-September monsoon season due to the emergence of a strong El Niño, which is associated with weaker monsoon rainfall over India.

India recorded a rainfall deficit of 40% of the LPA in June, with 99.5 mm of rainfall, the fifth lowest for the month. However, rainfall during July has reduced the deficit to 15.2% as of July 9.

So far, the country has received 195.5 mm of rainfall against the normal 230.4 mm.

In a statement issued on July 9, the IMD said the Southwest Monsoon had advanced into the remaining parts of the north Arabian Sea, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, completing its coverage of the entire country.

The deficient monsoon has also affected Kharif sowing, with about 350 lakh hectares brought under cultivation so far, around 92 lakh hectares less than in previous years.