Monsoon fury batters several states, over 10 dead in rain-related incidents across country

Traffic was also disrupted at ITO, Rohtak Road, the Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road, NH-48, Ring Road, Punjabi Bagh and Shadipur due to waterlogging and heavy congestion.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), two trees fell at separate locations on Raja Dhir Singh Marg in East of Kailash, while one tree each fell on Guru Ravidas Marg in the Kalkaji-Govindpuri area and Dhingra Marg. Another large tree fell on a parked car in Ranjeet Nagar.

In Surat, which was battered by rain on Wednesday, floodwaters that caused extensive damage in the city were slowly receding on Thursday. Six more bodies were recovered from the city, with rain-related incidents claiming the lives of 17 people over the past few days. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Surat to review the situation in the city.

Rescue operations also continued at the site of a building that collapsed a day earlier at a waste-to-energy plant in Maharashtra’s Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune after a massive mound of garbage gave way due to heavy rain.

One body was recovered on Thursday, while around eight people are still feared trapped under the debris. Nine people have been rescued so far.

A 64-year-old man who was injured in a treefall incident in Thane city amid very heavy rains earlier died on Thursday.

In Uttar Pradesh, seven people died on Thursday in rain-related incidents.

Two women died after being struck by lightning in separate villages of the Sant Kabir Nagar district, while a 14-year-old boy was killed in Kushinagar after lightning struck him. In Bulandshahr, two people were killed and four others injured after a wall collapsed on makeshift tents erected beside it in the Mundakheda village of Khurja following heavy rain, officials said.

In in Thanabhawan town of Shamli district, a man died and his two sons were seriously injured after the wall of a tin shed collapsed on them. In Ghaziabad, a three-year-old girl, Pallavi, drowned after being swept into a waterlogged drain outside her house in Sarvodaya Colony, they added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a 'red alert' for parts of western UP, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours as monsoon activity intensified across the state, with rain-related incidents claiming at least five lives.