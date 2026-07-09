National Monument Authority asks States to clear monument-related applications within 15 days

NEW DELHI: The National Monuments Authority (NMA) has directed competent authorities (CAs) in states to process applications seeking permission for construction, repair and renovation of structures near protected monuments within 15 days and forward them to the authority for final consideration.
The NMA said delays in site inspections and submission of inspection reports have led to a growing pendency of applications, affecting their timely disposal. It reminded officials that the timelines prescribed under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958, and the AMASR Rules, 2011, are statutory and must be followed strictly.
Expressing concern over the backlog, the NMA, in an advisory, asked CAs to review the reasons for delays and take corrective measures.
“During interactions with CAs, it has emerged that delays are frequently caused due to deferment in scheduling of site inspections and submission of inspection reports. Such delays result in avoidable pendency, adversely affect timely disposal of applications, and have a negative bearing on Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and Ease of Living initiatives,” the advisory said.
The NMA functions under the Ministry of Culture and is responsible for the protection and preservation of monuments and heritage sites. Its no-objection certificate is mandatory for carrying out construction, repair or development work near protected monuments.
“All CAs are requested to undertake an in-house review to identify the causes of such delays and evolve suitable remedial measures. The findings and specific constraints, wherever applicable, may also be shared with the National Monuments Authority (NMA) for facilitating appropriate support and coordination,” the advisory said, adding that delays cause hardship to applicants, who may become “exposed to avoidable enforcement actions and procedural complications.”
The authority said competent authorities should ensure timely processing of applications for effective implementation of the statutory framework.
It also asked officials to inform the member secretary if delays are caused by logistical or administrative constraints, such as the non-availability of vehicles, surveyors or other resources, so that appropriate measures can be taken.
The NMA also directed competent authorities to address frequent discrepancies and errors in documents submitted with applications.