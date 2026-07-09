NC invites 52 leaders across party lines for J&K statehood protest at Jantar Mantar

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s ruling National Conference has invited 52 political leaders of the country within and outside INDIA Bloc including J&K’s Grand Mufti and Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to join the protest at Jantar Mantar for statehood restoration to J&K on the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon session.

NC president Farooq Abdullah has reached out to political parties across J&K and leaders from across the country, inviting them to join the peaceful, democratic protest at Jantar Mantar on the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

“This is not about one party, one region, or one people. It is about defending India’s federal spirit, upholding the Constitution, and demanding the long-overdue restoration of J&K’s statehood as repeatedly promised,” he said. “We hope every democratic voice across the country will stand united in this collective cause”.

Among the 52 prominent political leaders invited for the statehood restoration protest include Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Asaduddin Owaisi, Y S Jagam Mohan Reddy, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Arvind Kejriwal, M A Baby CPI(M) General Secretary, D Raja of CPI, Kapil Sibal, BSP chief Mayawati, BRS President K. Chandrashekar Rao, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, former J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, J&K Apni Party Chief Altaf Bukhari, J&K Congress chief G A Mir, J&K BJP president Satpal Sharma, Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone, Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and J&K Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam.