Orange alert issued after rains disrupt daily life in Uttarakhand; Kailash route hit by landslide

DEHRADUN: Heavy monsoon showers have begun to disrupt normal life across Uttarakhand, triggering landslides, road blockages, power outages and riverbank erosion in several parts of the state over the past 24 hours.

Kashipur recorded the highest rainfall at 206 mm, while the state's average rainfall during the period stood at 52.4 mm. With the monsoon now fully active, its impact has been reported across most districts.

According to officials, 195 roads remain blocked due to landslides, debris and rain-related damage. Several areas are also facing electricity disruptions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in five districts, while the remaining districts are under a yellow alert for heavy rain at isolated places.

The adverse weather has also affected the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. A massive rockslide between Malpa and Lamari has blocked the route, cutting off road connectivity to the China border in the Vyas Valley. With heavy rain continuing, authorities are uncertain when the road will reopen.

The second batch of Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims is scheduled to travel to Gunji through the affected route on Friday.

The Char Dham Yatra has also seen a sharp decline in pilgrim arrivals due to persistent rainfall. Daily footfall, which stood at around 50,000 in June, has now dropped to nearly 11,000.

In view of the weather forecast, the district administrations of Almora and Nainital have declared a holiday on Friday for all government, aided and private schools, as well as anganwadi centres, from Classes 1 to 12.