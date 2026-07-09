Punjab Congress dissidents agree to meet AICC in-charge Baghel

Sources said seven senior leaders — Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Parminder Pinki, Pargat Singh, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Barindermeet Singh Pahra — participated in the meeting and expressed resentment over Baghel's hostile posturing over the past few days.

A senior leader said the AICC general secretary was an independent observer and should not become a party to the power struggle between the two groups.

"All the leaders were disciplined soldiers of the party and they would take up their issues with the Punjab affairs in-charge on the party platform," he said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the Punjab Congress was completely united and that all senior party leaders would collectively meet the party high command.

"No leader will present their views individually; instead, everyone will speak together and also listen to the views of the high command," he said.

Randhawa added, "If there are differences of opinion on any issue within the party, they will be resolved through mutual dialogue and every leader has the full right to express their views."

He further said that under the party's organisational process, meetings would not only be held with Bhupesh Baghel but also with K.C. Venugopal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. "If necessary, they will also travel to Delhi. All leaders will remain united while presenting issues concerning the Punjab Congress before the high command and will decide the future course of action based on its guidance," he said.

Senior Congress leader and MLA Pargat Singh said the Congress was a democratic party where differences of opinion may exist, but the party remained completely united.

He added that all senior Congress leaders would collectively present their views before the party high command.

"No leader will act individually; instead, everyone will discuss matters in the interest of the party and decide the future course of action under the guidance of the High Command," he said.