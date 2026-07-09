Punjab Congress dissidents agree to meet AICC in-charge Baghel

CHANDIGARH: The deadlock within the Punjab Congress appeared to ease on Thursday as senior leaders close to former chief minister and MP Charanjit Singh Channi and former deputy chief minister and MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who have been opposing Amarinder Singh Raja Warring's continuation as Punjab Congress president, decided to initiate a dialogue with AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel. However, they insisted that Warring should not attend the meeting.
Sources said the meeting is expected to take place on Friday or Saturday. The venue and timing of the meeting with Baghel will be decided by the Channi-Randhawa group after consultations with all the leaders who had earlier attended the meetings in Morinda and Kharar. The meeting, however, will be held on the condition that Warring will not be part of it.
It is learnt that the decision to open a channel of communication with Baghel came after a senior Congress leader advised the disgruntled leaders to maintain party discipline while pursuing their agenda and to meet the Punjab affairs in-charge, who represents the AICC.
The leaders pointed out that the dinner diplomacy by Baghel to project a show of strength for Warring did not hold ground, as several senior leaders stayed away from meeting him.
Sources said seven senior leaders — Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Parminder Pinki, Pargat Singh, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Barindermeet Singh Pahra — participated in the meeting and expressed resentment over Baghel's hostile posturing over the past few days.
A senior leader said the AICC general secretary was an independent observer and should not become a party to the power struggle between the two groups.
"All the leaders were disciplined soldiers of the party and they would take up their issues with the Punjab affairs in-charge on the party platform," he said.
Former Deputy Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the Punjab Congress was completely united and that all senior party leaders would collectively meet the party high command.
"No leader will present their views individually; instead, everyone will speak together and also listen to the views of the high command," he said.
Randhawa added, "If there are differences of opinion on any issue within the party, they will be resolved through mutual dialogue and every leader has the full right to express their views."
He further said that under the party's organisational process, meetings would not only be held with Bhupesh Baghel but also with K.C. Venugopal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. "If necessary, they will also travel to Delhi. All leaders will remain united while presenting issues concerning the Punjab Congress before the high command and will decide the future course of action based on its guidance," he said.
Senior Congress leader and MLA Pargat Singh said the Congress was a democratic party where differences of opinion may exist, but the party remained completely united.
He added that all senior Congress leaders would collectively present their views before the party high command.
"No leader will act individually; instead, everyone will discuss matters in the interest of the party and decide the future course of action under the guidance of the High Command," he said.
Meanwhile, former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel said the process of meeting senior leaders and workers was continuing and that he would be meeting everyone.
Asked which leaders he would be meeting, Baghel said, "I will be meeting each and every leader as that is part of my brief."
He asserted that the Congress was completely united in Punjab in its mission and purpose, and noted that leaders voicing their opinions was unique to the Congress as the party encourages debate and discussion.
Earlier in the day, Baghel held a meeting with veteran Congress leader and former minister Brahm Mohindra and his son Mohit Mohindra at their residence in Patiala. The meeting, which lasted for over an hour, was also attended by PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and other senior party leaders.
The meeting reviewed the party's organisational structure, discussed measures to energise the grassroots cadre and deliberated on improving coordination within the organisation. The discussions focused on strengthening the party organisation and formulating a strategy for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
Brahm Mohindra said emphasis was laid on maintaining regular contact with workers, raising public issues more effectively and drawing upon the experience of senior leaders to strengthen the Congress in the state.
The meeting was part of a series of interactions being held by the Punjab Congress leadership with senior party functionaries as it steps up organisational activities ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.