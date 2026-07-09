Rs 300 crore for first phase revamp of Nagpur airport

NEW DELHI: Weeks after GMR Airports Ltd took over operations of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, the diversified infra conglomerate unveiled a multi-phase modernisation and expansion roadmap for the airport on Wednesday. The first phase will begin with an initial investment of around Rs 300 crore.

According to the company, the first phase of the development roadmap over the next eight years aims to enhance passenger experience, expand operational capacity and position Nagpur as a leading aviation and logistics gateway for Vidarbha and the wider region.

“As part of this, GMR Airports will undertake immediate upgrades at the existing airport with an initial investment of about Rs 300 crore. The programme will combine focus on key pillars of operational excellence, advanced technology, sustainability and world-class passenger amenities.”

The phased expansion aims to increase passenger handling capacity from the current three million per annum to 30 million annually during the 30-year concession period. The airport has the potential to further enhance capacity to 50 million passengers annually within allocated land parcel.

“The airport is planned as a major cargo and logistics hub with a long-term cargo handling capacity of 150,000 metric tonnes per annum. The transformation will focus on creating a seamless, efficient and convenient travel experience through modern facilities aligned with global standards,” an official statement read.

GMR Airports chairman, G B S Raju, said: “The transformation of the Nagpur airport reflects the group’s long-term vision of creating world-class aviation ecosystems that strengthen connectivity and contribute meaningfully to the country’s growth journey.”

Srikanth Bhandarkar, CEO of the Nagpur Airport, said: “This expansion is more than an infrastructure upgrade—it is a transformation of the airport experience.”