Sikkim activist urges action after X allegedly labels Gangtok in China

GUWAHATI: A social activist in Sikkim has urged the state government to ask the social media platform X to correct an anomaly that allegedly lists Gangtok as being in China rather than India.

In a representation to the Home Department, activist Muk Hang Limboo said X displays the state capital as "Gangtok, Xinjiang" instead of "Gangtok, Sikkim, India" when users select a location for posts.

Limboo pointed out that other locations in Sikkim, including Gyalshing, Namchi, Rangpo, Singtam, Mangan and Singhik, are correctly shown as being in India, while Gangtok alone is displayed as "Gangtok, Xinjiang."

He submitted documentary evidence to support his claim and urged the authorities to verify the anomaly and take appropriate action.

The activist said any incorrect digital representation on a globally used platform could mislead users, create confusion over India's territorial integrity and adversely affect the digital representation of both Sikkim and India.

While stating that the reason for the anomaly was not yet known, Limboo said the issue was of significant public importance and warranted immediate attention.

He urged the Home Department to coordinate with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and X to determine the cause of the incorrect location display and ensure it is corrected to "Gangtok, Sikkim, India."

Limboo also requested the Sikkim government to examine whether similar discrepancies exist on other digital platforms.

In addition, he submitted a representation along with the same documentary evidence to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking intervention in the matter.