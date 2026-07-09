Theft at Ram temple may take centrestage in UP polls

NEW DELHI: The alleged theft of donations from the Ram temple in Ayodhya has ignited a political controversy in Uttar Pradesh, providing the Opposition with an opportunity to sharpen its attack on the ruling BJP ahead of the assembly elections.
While investigators are yet to establish the facts surrounding the alleged theft, the incident has become part of the state’s political discourse, where perception frequently carries greater electoral weight than legal conclusions.
Although the BJP and the UP government have no direct role in the collection, custody or management of the donations, the Opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party, is expected to exploit the controversy to question the governance narrative associated with the temple. Given the symbolic importance of the Ram temple in the BJP’s political messaging, any controversy linked to it acquires significance, analysts said.
“In UP, electoral narratives are often shaped by a combination of governance, caste equations and religious sentiment. The Ram temple has become far more than a place of worship; it represents a deeply embedded symbol of cultural identity and political mobilisation for a large section of the electorate,” a political observer said, not wishing to be named. Any allegation concerning the temple has the potential to influence public perception, irrespective of whether the government bears any administrative responsibility, he added.
Many residents in Ayodhya said theft may create discomfort for the BJP, and public confidence can be fully restored if Prime Minister Narendra Modi or CM Yogi Adityanath directly addresses the issue at a public rally. “Both leaders continue to command significant public trust, and a clear statement from either could effectively neutralise the Opposition’s narrative, which is being fanned to make its inroads into common people’s political psyche,” a local said.
For the Opposition, the issue extends beyond the value of the allegedly stolen donations. Its political strategy is likely to centre on raising questions about accountability, transparency and institutional oversight within the temple trust. Opposition leaders argue that if such an incident can occur at one of India’s most closely monitored religious sites, it raises legitimate concerns over administrative safeguards.
Political observers said elections are rarely decided by investigations alone. The controversy is unlikely to have a uniform electoral impact across UP. A substantial section of voters continues to evaluate the BJP on wider issues, such as welfare delivery, law and order, infrastructure development and cultural nationalism.