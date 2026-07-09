Theft at Ram temple may take centrestage in UP polls

NEW DELHI: The alleged theft of donations from the Ram temple in Ayodhya has ignited a political controversy in Uttar Pradesh, providing the Opposition with an opportunity to sharpen its attack on the ruling BJP ahead of the assembly elections.

While investigators are yet to establish the facts surrounding the alleged theft, the incident has become part of the state’s political discourse, where perception frequently carries greater electoral weight than legal conclusions.

Although the BJP and the UP government have no direct role in the collection, custody or management of the donations, the Opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party, is expected to exploit the controversy to question the governance narrative associated with the temple. Given the symbolic importance of the Ram temple in the BJP’s political messaging, any controversy linked to it acquires significance, analysts said.

“In UP, electoral narratives are often shaped by a combination of governance, caste equations and religious sentiment. The Ram temple has become far more than a place of worship; it represents a deeply embedded symbol of cultural identity and political mobilisation for a large section of the electorate,” a political observer said, not wishing to be named. Any allegation concerning the temple has the potential to influence public perception, irrespective of whether the government bears any administrative responsibility, he added.