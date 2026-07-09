Trump repeats claim of ending India-Pakistan war, says 11 jets were shot down during conflict

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed to have intervened to end the conflict between India and Pakistan, while also claiming that 11 jets were shot down during the four-day hostilities dubbed 'Operation Sindoor' by New Delhi.

Speaking on board Air Force One on Wednesday, Trump repeated his claim that he had settled eight wars, including the one between India and Pakistan, and that he should have won the Nobel Peace Prize "more than anybody."

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

Trump claimed the conflict between India and Pakistan "was going to be nuclear."

Without providing details, the US President said that "11 planes were shot down" during the conflict.

Trump did not specify whether the jets were lost by either of the two countries or whether he was referring to combined losses by both sides.

India has said that at least a dozen Pakistani military aircraft, including F-16 jets, were destroyed or damaged in Indian strikes during the Operation Sindoor.