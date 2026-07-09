Uttarakhand orders high-level probe into alleged Badrinath donation irregularities

DEHRADUN: The three-member panel, headed by the Garhwal Divisional Commissioner, will examine the allegations related to the temple offerings and submit its report to the government within 15 days. The move comes amid sharp attacks from the Opposition Congress, which has accused the government of failing to protect the sanctity of major pilgrimage centres.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, responding to the controversy, said the government would not tolerate any wrongdoing at a place of deep religious significance.
“Badrinath is a sacred centre of faith and devotion. It is a place of reverence for all Sanatanis. There can be no scope for irregularities at such a holy shrine,” Dhami said. “A committee has been formed and it will conduct a detailed inquiry. The truth will be brought out clearly.”
The Chief Minister also hit out at the Opposition, saying attempts to politicise matters concerning religious places diminish their dignity. “Those who do not have real issues try to drag our places of faith into politics. Such politics lowers the respect and grandeur of these sacred sites,” Dhami said. “No one will be allowed to show negligence in such matters. My government will take strict action wherever required.”
The controversy comes after the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee had already formed a four-member panel to look into the alleged theft or mismanagement of offerings at Badrinath Dham. Taking serious note of the matter, the state government subsequently ordered a separate high-level inquiry.
According to an order issued by Religious Affairs Secretary Dheeraj Singh Garbyal, the committee will be chaired by the Garhwal Divisional Commissioner.
National Health Mission Managing Director Sandeep Tiwari and Health Department Director (Finance) Jagat Singh Chauhan have been named as members.
The committee has been tasked with conducting a detailed probe into the alleged irregularities related to donations and offerings received at the temple. It will also submit its recommendations to the government along with the inquiry report.
Meanwhile, the Congress has intensified its attack, holding the state government responsible for the controversy. The party claimed that the incident has hurt the image of Uttarakhand across the country.
Speaking to TNIE, Congress state spokesperson Mohan Kala said, “After Kedarnath, this incident in Badrinath has brought shame to the state before the entire nation. Had the government taken strict action in the Kedarnath gold theft case, this scam in Badrinath would not have happened.”
Kala further alleged that the government was trying to cover up the matter by acting only against lower-level employees. “On moral grounds, action should also be taken against those holding higher responsibility,” he said.