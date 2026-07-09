Uttarakhand orders high-level probe into alleged Badrinath donation irregularities

DEHRADUN: The three-member panel, headed by the Garhwal Divisional Commissioner, will examine the allegations related to the temple offerings and submit its report to the government within 15 days. The move comes amid sharp attacks from the Opposition Congress, which has accused the government of failing to protect the sanctity of major pilgrimage centres.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, responding to the controversy, said the government would not tolerate any wrongdoing at a place of deep religious significance.

“Badrinath is a sacred centre of faith and devotion. It is a place of reverence for all Sanatanis. There can be no scope for irregularities at such a holy shrine,” Dhami said. “A committee has been formed and it will conduct a detailed inquiry. The truth will be brought out clearly.”

The Chief Minister also hit out at the Opposition, saying attempts to politicise matters concerning religious places diminish their dignity. “Those who do not have real issues try to drag our places of faith into politics. Such politics lowers the respect and grandeur of these sacred sites,” Dhami said. “No one will be allowed to show negligence in such matters. My government will take strict action wherever required.”

The controversy comes after the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee had already formed a four-member panel to look into the alleged theft or mismanagement of offerings at Badrinath Dham. Taking serious note of the matter, the state government subsequently ordered a separate high-level inquiry.