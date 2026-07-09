WhatsApp responds to Centre's notice on username feature; govt examining reply

Meta-owned WhatsApp has submitted its response to the Centre's notice over its proposed username feature, and the government is examining the reply, reported news agency PTI citing sources on Thursday.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had issued a notice to Meta last week, raising concerns that the feature could lead to a rise in online fraud, phishing, digital-arrest scams and impersonation attacks. The government also directed WhatsApp not to roll out the feature until consultations on the issue were completed to its satisfaction.

Sources told PTI that WhatsApp's reply had been received by the IT Ministry and was currently under examination.

There was no official statement from WhatsApp on Thursday regarding the submission.

Earlier in the day, IT Secretary S Krishnan, speaking on the sidelines of the CII GCC Business Summit, had said WhatsApp's response was due on Thursday.

Asked whether Telegram and Signal had replied to similar notices issued over their existing username features, Krishnan said, "There is still a little more time, so the replies have not yet been received.... We will examine this issue."