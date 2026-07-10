Amarnath Langars Association seeks probe into early melting of Amarnath ice Shivling

SRINAGAR: Expressing concern over the early melting of the ice Shivling at the Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas within the first week of the yatra, the Shri Amarnath Barfani Langars Organisation (SABLO) has called for a comprehensive scientific investigation into the phenomenon.
The organisation has also urged authorities to strengthen environmental safeguards to protect both the naturally formed ice lingam and the fragile ecosystem surrounding the shrine.
According to SABLO president Rajan Gupta, the Langar Association has submitted a detailed representation to Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, which manages the yatra, over the untimely melting of ice-lingam at cave shrine because of which “majority of pilgrims will be deprived of the darshans of sacred ice-lingam”.
In its representation, SABLO expressed deep concern that the ice Shivling at the cave shrine appears to have melted within the first week of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.
The yatra started on July 3 and so far over 1.50 lakh yatris have visited the cave shrine from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes. The 57-day yatra would conclude on Raksha Bandhan on August 28.
The SABLO stated that while natural climatic conditions may be one of the reasons, every possible environmental and human-induced factor deserves objective scientific examination before any conclusions are drawn.
SABLO president Rajan Gupta called for the constitution of an independent multidisciplinary committee comprising experts in glaciology, geology, climate science, environmental science, cave climatology and structural engineering to investigate the factors affecting the formation and preservation of the Ice lingam.
He also called for a review of the existing policy permitting large numbers of VIPs and other authorised persons to visit the save shrine several days before the official commencement of the Yatra.
According to Gupta, while the Pratham Pooja was performed on June 29, the Yatra was officially started on July 3, creating a gap of four to five days during which thousands of visitors reportedly accessed the cave shrine, many travelling in vehicles under special permissions.
He argued that if delaying the public opening was intended to preserve the naturally formed ice lingam at the cave and improve management, unrestricted movement before the official opening may defeat that very objective and deserves scientific review.
The SABLO has demanded an independent environmental assessment of ongoing construction and infrastructure development in and around the Cave shrine.
“The excavation, drilling, concreting, rock cutting, heavy machinery and vibration-generating activities could potentially disturb the fragile ecological balance around the cave shrine and therefore require immediate scientific evaluation,” it stated.
The SABLO has sought review of permanent and semi-permanent installations such as steel grills, barricades and other structures erected around the cave.
While acknowledging their importance for crowd management and security, SABLO maintained that such interventions should be periodically assessed to ensure that it does not adversely affect the natural microclimate inside the cave.
The SABLO has also raised concerns over vehicular movement close to the cave shrine, saying vehicles generate heat, emissions and vibrations that could influence the environmental conditions necessary for the formation of the Ice lingam.
The Association has called for scientific evaluation of human-induced factors including heat generated by artificial lighting, CCTV cameras, communication equipment and other electronic installations, alteration of natural airflow due to barricades, security infrastructure and temporary structures, thermal radiation from continuous human presence, and changes in temperature and humidity caused by platforms, flooring and railings.
The SABLO has requested Shri Amarnath Shrine Board to constitute an independent multidisciplinary scientific committee to review and suspend non-essential construction activities until environmental assessment is completed; examine the necessity of vehicular movement near the cave shrine; review unrestricted pre-Yatra access to the Cave; conduct an environmental audit of all permanent and temporary structures; place existing environmental safeguards in the public domain; ensure strict compliance with Supreme Court directions and SHPC recommendations and establish a permanent scientific monitoring programme including continuous temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide, airflow, thermal imaging, meteorological correlation and ice thickness monitoring.
Emphasising that the Ice lingam is not merely a natural ice formation but the centre of faith and devotion for millions of devotees across India and the world, SABLO appealed that every possible scientific, environmental and administrative measure should be adopted to preserve the sanctity of the Cave while ensuring safe, orderly and environmentally sustainable conduct of the Amarnath yatra.