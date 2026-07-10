Amarnath Langars Association seeks probe into early melting of Amarnath ice Shivling

SRINAGAR: Expressing concern over the early melting of the ice Shivling at the Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas within the first week of the yatra, the Shri Amarnath Barfani Langars Organisation (SABLO) has called for a comprehensive scientific investigation into the phenomenon.

The organisation has also urged authorities to strengthen environmental safeguards to protect both the naturally formed ice lingam and the fragile ecosystem surrounding the shrine.

According to SABLO president Rajan Gupta, the Langar Association has submitted a detailed representation to Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, which manages the yatra, over the untimely melting of ice-lingam at cave shrine because of which “majority of pilgrims will be deprived of the darshans of sacred ice-lingam”.

In its representation, SABLO expressed deep concern that the ice Shivling at the cave shrine appears to have melted within the first week of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

The yatra started on July 3 and so far over 1.50 lakh yatris have visited the cave shrine from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes. The 57-day yatra would conclude on Raksha Bandhan on August 28.

The SABLO stated that while natural climatic conditions may be one of the reasons, every possible environmental and human-induced factor deserves objective scientific examination before any conclusions are drawn.

SABLO president Rajan Gupta called for the constitution of an independent multidisciplinary committee comprising experts in glaciology, geology, climate science, environmental science, cave climatology and structural engineering to investigate the factors affecting the formation and preservation of the Ice lingam.

He also called for a review of the existing policy permitting large numbers of VIPs and other authorised persons to visit the save shrine several days before the official commencement of the Yatra.

According to Gupta, while the Pratham Pooja was performed on June 29, the Yatra was officially started on July 3, creating a gap of four to five days during which thousands of visitors reportedly accessed the cave shrine, many travelling in vehicles under special permissions.

He argued that if delaying the public opening was intended to preserve the naturally formed ice lingam at the cave and improve management, unrestricted movement before the official opening may defeat that very objective and deserves scientific review.