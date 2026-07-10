Australia backs India’s 2036 Olympic bid, unveils sports roadmap with New Delhi

NEW DELHI: Australia on Friday formally backed India's bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announcing Canberra’s support as he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The endorsement marks a significant boost for New Delhi’s campaign to bring the Summer Olympics to India for the first time. Addressing an event celebrating India-Australia sporting ties, Modi said India was preparing to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and was scaling up sports infrastructure as part of its Olympic ambitions.
“India is set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030. We are also striving to host the Olympics in India in 2036. Brisbane will host the Olympics in 2032. Sports infrastructure will be developed on a mega scale to host these global events,” Modi said. Later, Albanese backed India's Olympic aspirations, reinforcing Australia's support for New Delhi's bid.
The two leaders also launched the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap, which will deepen cooperation in sports training and capacity building, sports science and technology, and sports industry investment. The roadmap also proposes an India-Australia Youth Sports Festival to expand sporting exchanges between the two countries.
A key outcome of the partnership is the decision to stage the opening match of Australia’s 2026-27 Big Bash League season at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium in December. The fixture between the Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers will be the first official match of a foreign domestic cricket league played in India
The Australian government said the match would launch a week-long “G'Day Namaste” festival across India, showcasing Australian culture, business and sport. “I am delighted that a Big Bash League match will be held in Chennai, India. For any sporting league, hosting an event in India guarantees extensive reach and viewership,” Modi said.
Highlighting the broader significance of the initiative, Modi said sport had emerged as a key pillar of the India-Australia partnership. “Sports are a strong pillar of the relationship between India and Australia. It gives me great pleasure to launch the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap today along with Prime Minister Albanese. Through this initiative, we will strengthen cooperation not only in cricket but across a wide range of sports as well,” he said.
The event at the MCG was also attended by Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan and Australian cricket greats Steve Waugh and Lisa Sthalekar, underscoring the growing sporting ties between the two countries. “Australia and India are united by our love and passion for sport. This sports roadmap will focus on practical priority areas such as capability building, technology and research to strengthen this cornerstone of our bilateral relationship,” Albanese said.
The Australian Prime Minister said expanding cooperation in sports would not only bring joy to Australians but also contribute to trade, tourism and investment between the two nations. During the visit, the two leaders interacted with young athletes taking part in exhibitions involving kabaddi, Australian Football and cricket, showcasing the growing sporting and people-to-people exchanges between India and Australia.