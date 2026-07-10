Centre proposes integration of toll monitoring centres with NATGRID

NEW DELHI: The Centre is mulling over the integration of Toll Monitoring Control Centre (TMCC) with Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) and National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) for effective security and tax compliance. TMCC monitors real time transaction details of fee plazas and supervises lane operations continuously.
FASTag transaction data is already shared with GSTN and NATGRID repositories, which are accessible to senior police and GST officials across the country. However, the proposed integration of FASTag and toll transaction data with intelligence networks is expected to enable seamless tracking and tracing of vehicles, helping authorities curb tax evasion while bolstering security.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has also planned to grant access of FASTag transactions and vehicle images from the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and CCTV camera feeds of toll plazas on national highways and expressways to state governments and government agencies.
According to officials, to make vehicle images accessible to agencies, MoRTH will set up the Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), which will use ANPR cameras and leverage regional control centres. These centres will come up in all state capitals.
The ATMS will take about one to two years to become fully operational. Once it is operational, the relevant data feeds may be made accessible to the states and union territories. A decision in this regard will be taken after commencement of the ATMS operations.
In the past, state governments and other agencies have written to MoRTH to get access to FASTag transaction data and vehicles images of toll plazas for real-time monitoring and enforcement activities.
FASTag transaction and vehicle images data captured through ANPR and CCTV camera feeds constitute digital personal data within the meaning of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023.
Under the policy governing data sharing from the National Transport Repository, each state or Union territory is recognised as a co-holder and co-data fiduciary under defined legal provisions, in accordance with the provisions of the Act.
The GSTN tracks every transaction in goods and services, enabling authorities to curb tax evasion. The NATGRID is a centralised intelligence-sharing network set up for counter-terrorism purposes.