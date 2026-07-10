Centre proposes integration of toll monitoring centres with NATGRID

NEW DELHI: The Centre is mulling over the integration of Toll Monitoring Control Centre (TMCC) with Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) and National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) for effective security and tax compliance. TMCC monitors real time transaction details of fee plazas and supervises lane operations continuously.

FASTag transaction data is already shared with GSTN and NATGRID repositories, which are accessible to senior police and GST officials across the country. However, the proposed integration of FASTag and toll transaction data with intelligence networks is expected to enable seamless tracking and tracing of vehicles, helping authorities curb tax evasion while bolstering security.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has also planned to grant access of FASTag transactions and vehicle images from the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and CCTV camera feeds of toll plazas on national highways and expressways to state governments and government agencies.

According to officials, to make vehicle images accessible to agencies, MoRTH will set up the Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), which will use ANPR cameras and leverage regional control centres. These centres will come up in all state capitals.