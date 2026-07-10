CISF seizes over 428 metric tonnes of illegal coal in Jharkhand, West Bengal

RANCHI: Reinforcing the Government of India's "Zero Coal Leakage" initiative, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has recovered over 428 metric tonnes of illegally mined, stored and transported coal during coordinated operations across Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The crackdown on illegal coal mining and transportation follows the empowerment of designated CISF officers under Sections 22, 23B and 24 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, enabling the force to take direct action against illegal mining, theft, unauthorised storage and transportation of coal.

According to officials, the CISF carried out intelligence-led operations in the coalfields of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) and Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) between July 4 and July 8 in coordination with Coal India subsidiaries, district administrations and local police.

The drive led to the recovery of 428.34 metric tonnes of illegally mined coal, the registration of four FIRs, and the seizure of a Hyva truck, more than 13 motorcycles and other equipment allegedly used in illegal mining and transportation. Several individuals were apprehended, and legal action was initiated under the MMDR Act.

Multiple raids were conducted at vulnerable locations in BCCL's Dhanbad coalfields, including Katras, Sijua, Kustore, Jealgora and Govindpur, resulting in the recovery of 319.54 metric tonnes of illegally stored coal. The CISF also seized a coal-laden truck and several motorcycles based on intelligence inputs supported by drone surveillance.

In ECL's operational areas, including Rajmahal, Salanpur, Chitra and Sonepur-Bazari, the CISF recovered 85.93 metric tonnes of illegally mined coal after inspecting coal depots, weighbridges and transportation records. Officials said the inspections also confirmed compliance at several authorised operational sites.

At Piparwar, under CCL's command area, CISF personnel intercepted a Hyva truck carrying concealed illegal coal and recovered 13.62 metric tonnes of the mineral. At CCL Kargali, another 9.25 metric tonnes of illegally extracted coal and seven motorcycles allegedly used in illegal mining were seized. The operations relied on a combination of human intelligence, drone surveillance, transit-route monitoring, surprise inspections, verification of transport documents and GPS-enabled documentation.

According to the CISF, it will continue working closely with the Ministry of Coal, Coal India Limited, its subsidiaries, state governments and police authorities to eliminate illegal mining and ensure strict enforcement against coal theft and unauthorised transportation under the provisions of the MMDR Act.