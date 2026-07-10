‘Glorifying separatism’: J&K CM Omar seeks scanning of all govt school libraries

SRINAGAR: Amid a row over the inclusion of two books in government school libraries that allegedly glorify militancy and separatism, the Jammu and Kashmir government has directed heads of all government and private schools and coaching centres in Kashmir to screen books in their premises for “inappropriate or objectionable content.”

According to a circular issued by Director of School Education (Kashmir), Heads of Institutions (HOIs) of all government & private schools and coaching institutions have been directed to conduct a comprehensive screening of all books available—recently acquired or older publications—in their offices, classrooms, staff rooms and school library.

“The purpose of the screening is to ensure that no book contains inappropriate or objectionable content,” it states.

“The HoIs have been directed to identify books that may hurt religious sentiments, be it inappropriate content for students, contents against prevailing laws with potential to harm national interest, affect educational values, and established norms.

All materials must align with the age-appropriate guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020,” the order stated. The HOIs will need to maintain records of screening and ensure strict compliance with the instructions within the stipulated timeframe and submit a compliance report in this regard.

The order warns that if any objectionable content is detected, institutions must prepare an abstract of the material and submit a detailed report to the CEO or ZEO concerned within seven days.

Meanwhile, chief education officers have been directed to personally monitor the implementation of the exercise and submit a consolidated report to the Director of School Education, Kashmir, within eight days.

There are about 10,787 government and 2,386 recognised private schools in the Valley.