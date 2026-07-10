Govt defends ethanol-blended petrol, says programme has saved Rs 1.9 lakh crore in forex

The Centre on Friday defended its ethanol-blended petrol (EBP) programme amid concerns over engine performance and reduced fuel efficiency in vehicles using ethanol blends, asserting that the initiative has strengthened the agricultural economy, reduced dependence on imported crude oil and saved the country more than Rs 1.90 lakh crore in foreign exchange since 2014-15, reported PTI.

According to the report, Ashwani Srivastava, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, who was speaking at a conclave organised by the Grain Ethanol Manufacturers Association (GEMA), said the ethanol blending programme has evolved into a key pillar of India's farm economy by creating a market for surplus crops while improving energy security.

According to Srivastava, ethanol supplied under the programme has replaced more than 310 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil between 2014-15 and 2026, resulting in foreign exchange savings of over Rs 1.90 lakh crore. The programme has also helped cut net carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 930 lakh metric tonnes, he added.

The official said the scheme, which initially relied on sugarcane-based ethanol, has transformed the financial health of the sugar sector. Timely diversion of surplus sugar towards ethanol production has reduced the industry's dependence on government support and ensured faster payments to sugarcane farmers.