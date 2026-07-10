Himachal empowers DCs to declare school holidays amid heavy rain

SHIMLA: Amid continuing heavy rainfall, the Himachal Pradesh government has authorised Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) to decide at the local level whether to declare holidays in educational institutions.

Meanwhile, all government and private educational institutions, medical educational institutes and anganwadi centres in Solan and Sirmaur districts will remain closed following a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for light to moderate rain with a few intense spells in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu and Mandi districts.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said the decision to declare holidays due to heavy rain would be taken by the concerned DCs and SDMs.

He said the power was delegated to the district administration two years ago and that he had asked the department to resend the guidelines to all Deputy Commissioners to enable them to take decisions independently.

"The power to declare holidays in educational institutions was delegated to the district administration as it was not practical for the department to take a uniform decision for all districts," Thakur said.

He also announced that teaching and non-teaching staff would now be granted leave along with students if schools are closed due to weather-related events. Earlier, only students were given holidays in such situations.

Meanwhile, school children from Chhintala Blavg village in Mandi district continue to face serious difficulties in reaching school because of the rising water level in a hydel project dam. In the absence of a proper bridge or road, they are forced to cross the water using an old swing (jhula).