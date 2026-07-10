Indian High Commission warns against illegal recruitment agents in Fiji

CHANDIGARH: Even as Fiji continues to attract thousands of holidaymakers every year, authorities have flagged a growing concern over Indian nationals being lured by fake job offers issued by illegal recruitment agents based in India and elsewhere. In response, the Indian High Commission in Suva on Thursday issued an advisory urging people not to fall prey to the "illegal racket."

The advisory issued by the High Commission of India in Suva stated: "It has come to the attention of the Mission that there has been a rise in the number of Indian nationals being lured by unregistered recruitment agents through fake job offers in Fiji.

Further, there have also been instances of Indian nationals travelling on tourist visas and taking up employment in Fiji. Indian nationals visiting Fiji on tourist visas are advised not to seek employment, as it is contrary to the purpose of the visa. It may be noted that a tourist visa should only be used for the purpose of tourism."

The advisory noted that Fiji's Ministry of Immigration strictly forbids the issuance of work permits to those entering the country on tourist visas.

"Indian nationals seeking jobs in Fiji are requested to use the services of Recruiting Agents (RAs) approved by the Ministry of External Affairs of India. Prospective emigrants are advised to cross-check the genuineness of the RA by visiting the government website www.emigrate.gov.in and clicking on the 'List of Active RAs'. Prospective emigrants are also advised to correspond directly with the prospective employer to confirm the terms and conditions of employment," it said.

The advisory further stated: "The website of the Ministry of Immigration in Fiji (www.immigration.gov.fj) may be accessed to check the latest rules and regulations regarding the grant of work permits in Fiji. Before undertaking travel, work permits may be verified by writing to the Ministry of Immigration, Fiji, at imm-permits_visa@govnet.gov.fj and/or the High Commission of Fiji in India at infofiji.in@gmail.com."