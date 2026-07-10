Indian High Commission warns against illegal recruitment agents in Fiji

CHANDIGARH: Even as Fiji continues to attract thousands of holidaymakers every year, authorities have flagged a growing concern over Indian nationals being lured by fake job offers issued by illegal recruitment agents based in India and elsewhere. In response, the Indian High Commission in Suva on Thursday issued an advisory urging people not to fall prey to the "illegal racket."
The advisory issued by the High Commission of India in Suva stated: "It has come to the attention of the Mission that there has been a rise in the number of Indian nationals being lured by unregistered recruitment agents through fake job offers in Fiji.
Further, there have also been instances of Indian nationals travelling on tourist visas and taking up employment in Fiji. Indian nationals visiting Fiji on tourist visas are advised not to seek employment, as it is contrary to the purpose of the visa. It may be noted that a tourist visa should only be used for the purpose of tourism."
The advisory noted that Fiji's Ministry of Immigration strictly forbids the issuance of work permits to those entering the country on tourist visas.
"Indian nationals seeking jobs in Fiji are requested to use the services of Recruiting Agents (RAs) approved by the Ministry of External Affairs of India. Prospective emigrants are advised to cross-check the genuineness of the RA by visiting the government website www.emigrate.gov.in and clicking on the 'List of Active RAs'. Prospective emigrants are also advised to correspond directly with the prospective employer to confirm the terms and conditions of employment," it said.
The advisory further stated: "The website of the Ministry of Immigration in Fiji (www.immigration.gov.fj) may be accessed to check the latest rules and regulations regarding the grant of work permits in Fiji. Before undertaking travel, work permits may be verified by writing to the Ministry of Immigration, Fiji, at imm-permits_visa@govnet.gov.fj and/or the High Commission of Fiji in India at infofiji.in@gmail.com."
Recently, Fiji's Minister for Public Enterprises, Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts, Charan Jeath Singh, urged Indian nationals to authenticate work permits with the Ministry of Immigration before travelling to Fiji.
Singh said India maintains a list of approved recruitment agents, who are required to deposit a $125,000 bond. He also urged employers to seek assistance from the Indian High Commission in Suva, which facilitates business-to-business requests for skilled workers.
Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Immigration, Aliki Salusalu, has also stated that fraudulent Fiji work permits allegedly circulated by bogus migration agents in India are widespread. However, he said none had slipped past Fiji's border checks.
Salusalu confirmed that the fake visa approval document did not match the Ministry of Immigration's official format.
A 2024 report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), titled Transnational Organised Crime in the Pacific: Expansion, Challenges and Impact, outlined the growing risks of trafficking in persons in the Pacific. It noted a significant increase in foreign workers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and other Asian countries arriving in Fiji since 2017.
According to the report, these workers are mainly men between the ages of 25 and 45 who are attracted by the prospect of favourable working conditions in Fiji and opportunities to migrate or work in neighbouring New Zealand, Australia or the United States.
"Some of these workers may fall victim to trafficking in persons while seeking labour migration opportunities, particularly when they are deceived by recruiters. For example, of the 26 suspected trafficking-in-persons cases investigated by the Fiji Department of Immigration during 2019–22, many involved false promises of economic opportunities made to victims of Indian citizenship," the report said.