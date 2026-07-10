Jharkhand signs 14 MoUs, attracts Rs 99,639 crore in proposed investments

RANCHI: In a major boost to its investment drive, Jharkhand secured proposed investments worth Rs 99,639 crore by signing 14 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) during the valedictory session of the National Stakeholders' Consultation on Thursday in New Delhi.

Officials said the agreements are expected to strengthen the state's industrial ecosystem, digital infrastructure and tourism sector, further positioning Jharkhand as an emerging investment destination.

The Industries Department signed major investment agreements with leading companies, including Jindal Steel Ltd., which committed Rs 40,000 crore, and Jindal Nuclear Power Pvt. Ltd., with a proposed investment of Rs 30,000 crore, reflecting growing investor confidence in Jharkhand's industrial potential.

In the tourism sector, pioneering collaborations were established with Tata Motors for the promotion of mining tourism and EaseMyTrip Planners to enhance tourism promotion and visitor outreach. These partnerships underscore the government's commitment to fostering investment, accelerating innovation and positioning Jharkhand as a leading destination for industry, technology and sustainable tourism.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

During the two-day National Stakeholders' Consultation in New Delhi, Soren underlined Jharkhand's plan to emerge as India's leading public governance-led AI state by integrating advanced technologies across governance, healthcare, education, agriculture, mining, environmental management and disaster response.