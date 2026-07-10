MHA reiterates norms on National Anthem, National Song; stresses correct sequence, pronunciation

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued fresh directions to all state governments, Union Territory (UT) administrations and central ministries, reiterating the rules governing the singing and playing of the National Anthem and the National Song and calling for their strict compliance.

In a communication, a copy of which is with The New Indian Express, the MHA directed states and UTs to follow the prescribed sequence when rendering the National Song and the National Anthem. It also clarified that states with an official state song must perform it first, followed by the National Song and then the National Anthem.

The ministry reiterated that "whenever both the National Song and the National Anthem are sung together, the National Song must be sung or played first, followed by the National Anthem."

Clarifying the protocol where a state song is also performed, the MHA said: "Whenever a state song is sung or played with the National Song and National Anthem, both the National Song and National Anthem shall be sung or played together, and the National Song will be sung or played first followed by the National Anthem."

The ministry also stressed that the correct script, text, diction and pronunciation of both the National Anthem and the National Song must be followed strictly while rendering them. It noted that the authentic text and pronunciation guides are available on the MHA's website to facilitate compliance.