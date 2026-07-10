Nod to profile rhinos through DNA indexing

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday approved a landmark conservation initiative to create a DNA-based indexing system for the greater one-horned rhinoceros, a move aimed at strengthening species conservation, improving wildlife management and curbing poaching through scientific monitoring.

The decision was taken at the 91st meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. The committee also approved the inclusion of the Pygmy Hog under the ‘Species Recovery Programme’ and reviewed the future conservation strategy for the critically endangered ‘Great Indian Bustard (GIB)’.

The proposed Rhino DNA Indexing System will create a genetic database of India’s one-horned rhinos, enabling authorities to identify individual animals, map their geographical distribution, determine age and sex, and monitor genetic diversity across protected habitats. Wildlife experts say the initiative will help detect the movement or mixing of rhino populations between forests, support scientific breeding programmes and provide forensic evidence to investigate wildlife crimes.

The move mirrors India’s successful DNA profiling programme for tigers, which has become an important tool in tracking tiger populations and investigating poaching cases.

The rhino initiative forms part of the government’s broader push towards science-based wildlife conservation, as the Standing Committee reviewed progress on several directions issued by the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), including decisions taken at its seventh meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.