Questions raised over missing donated ambulances, tempo traveller at Badrinath temple committee

DEHRADUN: Fresh questions have been raised over the management of vehicles donated to the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) for public service at Badrinath Dham, amid allegations of irregularities in offerings received by the temple body.

The latest controversy centres on two hi-tech ambulances and a tempo traveller donated to the committee over the years. None of the vehicles is currently said to be available at Badrinath, while senior BKTC officials have admitted they do not have clear information about their present location.

According to sources, a donor gifted a modern ambulance equipped with advanced medical facilities to the BKTC in 2018. During the formation of the Devasthanam Board, another donor reportedly donated a second hi-tech ambulance.

Both ambulances were intended to provide emergency medical support to pilgrims visiting Badrinath Dham, where timely healthcare is critical because of the difficult terrain and high altitude.

"These ambulances were donated for the benefit of devotees, especially in emergency situations. However, they were never seen operating regularly in Badrinath," a local source claimed.

The issue has drawn further attention after an applicant reportedly sought information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act regarding the status and use of the ambulances. Sources said the committee did not provide a clear reply, raising further questions about the vehicles' whereabouts and use.

Another vehicle under scrutiny is a tempo traveller donated in 2010 by the late Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati Maharaj of Jyotirmath Peeth.