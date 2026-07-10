Rain fury claims five more lives as landslides, floods disrupt normal life across India

NEW DELHI: Rain continued to wreak havoc across the country on Friday, with more landslides in the hill states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh blocking crucial highways, and flooded rivers in the northeastern states forcing authorities to evacuate people to safer areas.

At least five more people died in incidents related to rain, even as parts of the country, including Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan, saw a dry day after days of incessant heavy showers.

In Himachal Pradesh, heavy to extremely heavy rains disrupted normal life in many parts, blocking roads, damaging bridges and uprooting trees. Schools remained closed in many parts of the state.

A 70-year-old man was killed after being hit by falling boulders from the hillside onto the Buanda-Chwai road in Kullu. In Solan district, two persons sustained injuries after a boulder hit their vehicle in the Arki area.

In Shimla, commuters faced inconvenience as 27 link roads were closed for vehicular traffic, officials said.

Incidents of rockfall were reported along the Kalka-Shimla National Highway, and between Waknaghat and Kandaghat, and between Dharampur and Chakki Mod. A landslide threat looms over the Sangla bridge in Kinnaur district, which was constructed last year with the assistance of the BRO and the Indian Army, and any further damage to it could cut off Sangla Valley, officials said.

Sirmaur and Solan districts received the most rain since Thursday evening, the local met department said.