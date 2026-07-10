Rain-triggered landslides repeatedly block Gangotri national highway in Uttarkashi

UTTARKASHI: Persistent rainfall in parts of Uttarkashi has triggered landslides, with debris repeatedly blocking the Gangotri National Highway near Nalupani and Nagoon, officials said on Friday.
According to the District Disaster Control Room, multiple administration teams have been deployed to clear the highway. However, continuous rain and falling rocks have hampered efforts to remove the debris and restore traffic.
Officials said the road was cleared temporarily, but fresh debris continued to slide down the hillside due to the ongoing rainfall, forcing repeated closures.
The district administration has been placed on alert as adverse weather conditions persist.
The frequent disruptions have caused considerable inconvenience to travellers and local residents using the highway.
(With inputs from PTI)