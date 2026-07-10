Ranchi Diary | Amrapali mangoes make it to Dubai’s markets

‘Chunav pathshalas’ at all poll stations amid SIR

To ensure heavy participation in the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) exercise, the Chief Electoral Office in Jharkhand will organise “chunav pathshalas” (election literacy meetings) across all polling stations in the state on July 14. These sessions are aimed at ensure that no genuine voter’s name is deleted from the electoral roll. According to officials, several other initiatives are also under way to help voters complete SIR-related formalities. For wider participation of people in the SIR, everything will be discussed and all issues will be taken up during the ‘chunav pathshalas,’ they said. Government officials, BLOs and BLAs will also take part in it.