Ranchi Diary | Amrapali mangoes make it to Dubai’s markets

In a first, Amrapali mangoes from Jharkhand’s tribal belt have been exported to Dubai. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated the export of two metric tonnes of premium Amrapali mangoes to the UAE. Officials flagged off the consignment on July 3, sourcing the fruit from three women-led farmer producer companies promoted by Palash – Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society. Tribal women farmers cultivated these orchards under the Birsa Harit Gram Yojana—a scheme implemented in convergence with MGNREGA and backed by the state government.
‘Chunav pathshalas’ at all poll stations amid SIR
To ensure heavy participation in the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) exercise, the Chief Electoral Office in Jharkhand will organise “chunav pathshalas” (election literacy meetings) across all polling stations in the state on July 14. These sessions are aimed at ensure that no genuine voter’s name is deleted from the electoral roll. According to officials, several other initiatives are also under way to help voters complete SIR-related formalities. For wider participation of people in the SIR, everything will be discussed and all issues will be taken up during the ‘chunav pathshalas,’ they said. Government officials, BLOs and BLAs will also take part in it.
AI road map: J’khand makes Rs 1K cr digital push
The Jharkhand government has unveiled an ambitious road map to accelerate digital transformation and position the state as India’s leading public governance-led AI destination. Announced during the National Stakeholders’ Consultation 2026 held at Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi, the road map outlines a comprehensive strategy to integrate AI across governance, healthcare, education, agriculture, mining, industry and citizen services. At the centre of the initiative is the proposed Jharkhand Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy 2026–2031, which seeks to embed AI into public administration while ensuring transparency and data privacy.
Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com