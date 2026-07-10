Revamped IRCTC website beta to launch on July 15; students invited to test new features

According to an official source, the beta version incorporates four key improvements aimed at making ticket booking simpler and more seamless. These include the removal of unnecessary captchas during the booking process, the elimination of unnecessary pop-ups, and a cleaner interface free from flashing graphics and other distracting elements. One of the most significant additions is the ability to view seat availability across all classes on a single screen.

The new website is also expected to offer a faster checkout process by reducing the number of steps required to complete a ticket booking. Another planned feature is easier repeat bookings through saved passenger details.

The railway sources further said, “In parallel, we are revamping the four decades old Passenger Reservation engine that powers the various train booking apps. This required extensive work, because the system had to be operated throughout this journey of upgradation. We will launch the new Passenger Reservation engine very soon”.

Railway sources further added that the RailOne app has now crossed 4 crore downloads and has become the largest railway ticket booking app with all railway services available at one stop on it.

Sources also said that several measures have also been introduced to curb the use of bots during

Tatkal bookings. “Still it is a continuous fight. There is a some improvement; however we need to make more efforts. We will keep our efforts on," railway officials said thanking the MNIT students for their feedback.