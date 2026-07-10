SC to hear pleas seeking CBI probe into alleged Ram temple donations embezzlement on July 13

The Supreme Court will hear on July 13 a batch of petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

According to the Supreme Court website, a Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana will take up three petitions when the apex court reopens on Monday.

The pleas seek a fair and time-bound investigation into the alleged financial irregularities involving the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which manages the affairs of the Ram temple.

One of the petitions, filed by Narendra Kumar Goswami, seeks a CBI probe into the alleged embezzlement and a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit of the Trust's finances.

A second petition, filed by advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, seeks the constitution of a CBI-led multi-disciplinary Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged financial irregularities and other purported illegalities concerning the Trust's affairs and administration.

The third plea, filed by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, seeks a Supreme Court-monitored CBI investigation and a forensic audit of the Trust's entire finances.