Simultaneous polls could be operational by 2029 general elections: JPC chief

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the bills on simultaneous elections is working to evolve a mechanism that could make the proposed 'One Nation, One Election' reform operational by the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, its chairperson PP Chaudhary said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the panel's two-day meeting in Goa, Chaudhary said the committee was consulting stakeholders across the country to build consensus on the proposed electoral reform. He claimed that nearly 99 per cent of the civil society stakeholders consulted so far had supported the proposal.

The committee on Friday interacted with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and members of his Cabinet to seek their views on the challenges involved in implementing simultaneous elections and ways to address them.

"We had an informal interaction with the chief minister and cabinet ministers, who represent the people of Goa. We discussed how 'One Nation, One Election' can be implemented, what challenges exist and how they can be mitigated while maintaining a fine balance acceptable to all," Chaudhary said.

The BJP MP from Rajasthan's Pali constituency said the committee had also held consultations in Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi with constitutional experts, civil society organisations, educationists and other stakeholders.

"We have found that almost 99 per cent of stakeholders, particularly from civil society and various organisations, favour simultaneous elections. The effort now is to evolve a mechanism that is acceptable to all political parties," he said.

On the timeline for implementation, Chaudhary said the panel was examining various options and indicated that the reform could be rolled out by the next general elections in 2029.

He said there was also the possibility of bringing some States into sync before then if political parties and chief ministers voluntarily agreed to align their electoral cycles.