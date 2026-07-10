State song first, then National Song in govt events: MHA

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has clarified that state songs must be played or sung first in government functions, followed by the National Song (Vande Mataram) and National Anthem (Jana Gana Mana), in that order.

Issuing fresh directions to all state governments, Union Territory (UT) administrations and central ministries, the Union home ministry directed the states and the UTs to strictly adhere to the sequence.

“In some of the States, State Song is also sung and played along with National Anthem/National Song. It is stated that whenever State Song is sung or played with National Song/National Anthem, both the National Song and National Anthem shall be sung or played together; and National Song will be sung or played first followed by National Anthem,” the MHA said in its order dated July 9.

Further clarifying the protocol to be observed in functions that play a state song along with the National Song/Anthem, an official said: “In such cases, state songs should be sung first followed by the National Song and the National Anthem.”