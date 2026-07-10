State song first, then National Song in govt events: MHA

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has clarified that state songs must be played or sung first in government functions, followed by the National Song (Vande Mataram) and National Anthem (Jana Gana Mana), in that order.
Issuing fresh directions to all state governments, Union Territory (UT) administrations and central ministries, the Union home ministry directed the states and the UTs to strictly adhere to the sequence.
“In some of the States, State Song is also sung and played along with National Anthem/National Song. It is stated that whenever State Song is sung or played with National Song/National Anthem, both the National Song and National Anthem shall be sung or played together; and National Song will be sung or played first followed by National Anthem,” the MHA said in its order dated July 9.
Further clarifying the protocol to be observed in functions that play a state song along with the National Song/Anthem, an official said: “In such cases, state songs should be sung first followed by the National Song and the National Anthem.”
The latest MHA directive also called for strict adherence to the correct script and text, and diction and pronunciation while playing or singing the National Song and National Anthem.
To facilitate compliance, the MHA said the authentic text as well as the correct pronunciation of the National Song and the National Anthem is available on the ministry’s website.
The MHA said its orders contain an exhaustive list of occasions during which the National Anthem / National Song “shall be played or sung” as well as occasions where they “may be sung or played”.
The MHA requested all state governments, UT administrations and central ministries to issue suitable instructions to institutions and organisations under their jurisdiction to ensure strict adherence to the prescribed norms.