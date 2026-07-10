US seizes 22 kg cocaine concealed in 'music equipment' bound for India

CHANDIGARH: More than 22 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride, valued at around USD 1.5 million and concealed inside "music equipment" destined for India, was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at an air cargo warehouse near Miami International Airport.

The seizure was made as part of Operation Striker Shield, launched by the CBP to curb narcotics smuggling during the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

According to the CBP, officers from the Miami Field Operations intercepted the shipment on June 17.

An official statement said: "CBP officers, operating under Operation Striker Shield, inspected a parcel manifested as 'Music Equipment' that was being shipped from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to Delhi, India. During the inspection, CBP officers discovered eight pouches and four bricks of a white powdery substance concealed within four speakers and two amplifiers. Officers field-tested the substance, confirming the presence of cocaine hydrochloride."

The statement added that the cocaine weighed a combined 22.35 kilograms (49 pounds, four ounces) and had an estimated street value of approximately USD 1.5 million.

"This significant seizure underscores CBP's unwavering commitment to securing our borders and preventing dangerous narcotics from reaching communities both here and abroad," said Daniel Alonso, Director of Field Operations for CBP's Miami and Tampa Field Office.

"Operation Striker Shield, combined with the vigilance and expertise of our officers, is effectively disrupting transnational criminal organisations attempting to exploit legitimate trade routes. We will continue to leverage intelligence, advanced targeting and officer intuition to interdict these illicit shipments," he said.

The CBP said Operation Striker Shield focuses on targeting large shipments that pose a risk of narcotics smuggling during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The cocaine was seized by CBP officers, while special agents of Homeland Security Investigations are probing the case.

According to the statement, under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, CBP officers continue efforts to prevent illicit narcotics from entering communities while facilitating lawful trade and travel into the United States.