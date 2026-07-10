Will curb demographic changes: Union Home minister Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Amid efforts by the Centre to curb infiltration, narcotics smuggling and what it described as unprecedented demographic changes, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a conference of superintendents of police (SPs) from 119 districts sharing international borders.

Reviewing measures being implemented to strengthen the border security framework, Shah said the government was building a robust system to make the country infiltration-free.

“The demographic mission has been launched to identify the growth due to abnormal reasons and suggest measures to prevent it in future. It is the resolve of Modi government to stop the increase due to abnormal reasons in the demographics,” he said at the conference.

Shah said the conference would deliberate on issues relating to border security, explore solutions to existing challenges and formulate appropriate policy measures. “In the coming times, we will move forward holistically towards ensuring coastal border security,” he said.

“The Modi government is building a strong quadrangular security grid by bringing together concerned border guarding forces, state and district administration, relevant stakeholders of government of India, and local citizens,” he said, adding that India’s border security system, based on the vision of a Smart Border, would become the mostmodern in the world.