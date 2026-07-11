BJP launches digital drive to train 1 crore party workers in digital skills

DELHI: Keeping pace with the fast-changing digital landscape, the BJP has launched a Digital Learning Programme (DLP) under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Training Maha Abhiyan to equip its party workers with essential digital skills and enable them to use modern communication tools effectively for public outreach and engagement.

More than 11 lakh BJP workers have already completed digital training through the party's app-based learning platform. The party has now set an ambitious target of training at least one crore workers, with a goal of equipping a minimum of 10 karyakartas with digital learning at every booth across the country.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said several states, including Madhya Pradesh, have made significant progress in the party's digital training campaign.

"As part of this initiative, the BJP aims to train at least 10 karyakartas at every booth, moving steadily towards its national target of equipping one crore workers with digital skills," Chugh said.

Explaining the purpose of the programme, he said it is designed to help party workers effectively communicate the achievements of the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi through contemporary digital platforms, while also strengthening their understanding of the party's ideology.

"Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transformative Digital India vision, this initiative is equipping our karyakartas with digital skills, organisational knowledge, and a deeper understanding of the party's ideology, history and commitment to public service," Chugh said.

He added that the milestone reflects the dedication of BJP karyakartas and the sustained efforts of organisational teams at every level.

"Our mission now is to take digital training to every booth, train at least 10 karyakartas at every booth and move steadily towards the national target of one crore participants," he said.

Highlighting the broader significance of the initiative, Chugh said, "A digitally empowered karyakarta is the strongest force for effective public outreach, good governance and nation building. Together, we will continue to strengthen the organisation and ensure that every booth becomes digitally empowered and future-ready."

As part of the Digital Learning Programme, study materials and informational content have been made available to party workers through the BJP's Saral app in 12 Indian languages, making the training accessible to a wider audience across the country.