CBI chargesheets 18 in Uttarakhand's Rs 800-cr LUCC scam that allegedly duped one lakh investors

According to investigators, LUCC was registered as a multi-state cooperative society by Vajid Khan in 2012. Sameer Agrawal allegedly took control of its management in 2016 and constituted a new board of directors.

The society subsequently launched several allegedly unregulated deposit schemes through more than 50 branches in Uttarakhand. Investors were promised attractive returns, helping the society collect around Rs 800 crore, the agency claimed.

CBI officials described Mumbai resident Sameer Agrawal as the alleged mastermind who controlled LUCC’s management and key decisions. He is accused of operating the deposit schemes before fleeing abroad with his wife, Sania Agrawal.

The probe identified Shadab Husain, Uttam Kumar Singh Rajpoot and Dinesh Singh as key office-bearers involved in LUCC’s operations. Investigators also alleged that Sushil Kumar Gokharoo, along with Kishanlal Udaylal Jain and Pankaj Kushal Singh Jain, opened bank accounts for 10 shell companies in Mumbai. Depositors’ money was allegedly routed through these entities and diverted to hundreds of accounts using layered transactions.

Seven accused have been arrested and remain in judicial custody.

Actor Ayush Shah, who claims to be a victim of a similar fraud-linked network, said the swift investigation had renewed hope that financial fraud cases would be pursued seriously and urgently.