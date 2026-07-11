Centre likely to extend Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises scheme till 2029

NEW DELHI: The Central Government is considering extending the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme until 2029 owing to its success.

Over the past six years, the scheme has benefited 200,000 individual entrepreneurs across the country by assisting them in establishing micro food processing businesses. So far, the government has approved a subsidy of Rs 6,000 crore and allocated over Rs 14,000 crore in credit-linked loans.

“We are conceptualising PMFME 2.0 to further support micro-entrepreneurs in the food processing sector,” said Chirag Paswan, Union Minister for Food Processing Industry, when asked about the potential extension of the scheme until 2029.

“To date, the scheme has directly generated at least 8 lakh jobs by supporting 2 lakh micro food enterprises. Out of these, 44 per cent are women-led enterprises,” Paswan stated during a special event celebrating the achievements of the PMFME Scheme.

With these 2 lakh loan sanctions, the scheme, which launched in 2020, has leveraged project investments exceeding Rs 20,300 crore.