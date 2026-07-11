CM Omar Abdullah alleges BJP offered Rs 20-30 crore to NC MLAs to switch sides

Referring to talks between the Centre and Ladakh leaders on Article 371, Omar questioned why similar discussions were not being held with Jammu and Kashmir.

“Today, knowingly or unknowingly, we are being told that we will not get anything without protest.”

“We see the state of J&K and that of Ladakh. We are forced to raise the question that when you are ready to talk to Ladakh, why don't you talk to us. We are being told that there should be only one way in a country and everything should be equal. That is why we removed 370,” he said.

“But you tell Ladakh to come and talk to us. We will give you Article 371. We want a state and these BJP people, who are ready to give Article 371 to Ladakh, say you will not get a state. We say at least the officers with whom we have to work, we should be allowed to post those officers. You do not give us that permission also,” Omar said.

Addressing the Centre, he said, “You tell Ladakh that you decide on the Chief Secretary and you write the CS’s ACR, decide on the budget and we have no objection. And why? Because the people of Ladakh took the path of protest.”

He urged the Centre and the BJP not to test “our silence and decency”.

Omar said he had consistently raised the issue of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Sonamarg and Katra, I talked about statehood. In my meetings with Amit Shah, Narendra Modi or any senior minister, I do talk about statehood,” he said.

“I am told that we are doing it. But when questions are being raised over it in the parliament and media, they say it will be done at the right time. I want to tell them that for God’s sake, please tell me when we will recognise that right time and right moment. Just tell us,” he said. “What do I and my colleagues have to do to take this vehicle to that destination where we can say that we have come at the right time and now we will get the status of the state back.”

Taking a dig at the BJP, Omar said, “If your right time is when BJP government is formed in J&K then we will get the status of the state back… then at least have a courage to announce it publicly either in parliament or in a big gathering that until the BJP government is formed in J&K, the region will not get the status of the state back”.

“Then we will do what we have to do. At least we will not be in this delusion that you have made to the people of J&K that you will fulfil it. How many elections will you conduct here on the basis of statehood?,” he questioned.