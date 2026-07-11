Congress seeks SC-monitored probe into alleged Ram Temple donation row, questions PM Modi's 'silence'

Alleging a pattern of corruption under the BJP, Singhvi said, "Under the BJP, no institution and no temple is safe." He claimed that while Ujjain had witnessed a land scam, Ayodhya had now seen the alleged theft of devotees' donations.

The Congress leader questioned why action had so far been limited to lower-level employees, asking why no senior office-bearers had been held accountable.

"The real question is not who committed the theft, but who allowed it to happen. There are MoUs and SOPs between the State Bank of India and the Trust. Yet, no responsibility has been fixed beyond the lowest level," he said.

Referring to the findings of the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) preliminary report, Singhvi alleged that there were 70 instances of theft from the temple's donation counting room between April 27 and June 5, and that eight people had been arrested in connection with the case.

He further claimed that former Trust general secretary Champat Rai, who oversaw land acquisition, temple construction and donation management, was not named in the preliminary report.

Singhvi also alleged that the SIT's preliminary audit had flagged expenditure incurred on Trust events, including around Rs 113 crore for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in January 2024 and more than Rs 10 crore for a flag-hoisting event held later that year. He described the findings as only the "tip of the iceberg" and alleged that the preliminary report had not fully examined the extent of the suspected irregularities.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said the alleged embezzlement was not merely a case of financial misconduct but an issue that affected the religious sentiments of millions of Hindus.

"This is not merely a case of financial irregularity or embezzlement of crores. It is an attack on the faith of Hindus. The entire matter should be investigated under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge," Yadav said.