Empowering women, Chhattisgarh CM Sai releases Rs 626 crore under Mahtari Vandan scheme

RAIPUR: In a boost to women's financial independence and dignity, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday released the 29th instalment of the State’s flagship Mahtari Vandan Yojana.
The Chief Minister transferred a staggering Rs 626.25 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 66 lakh women across the State via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
With the latest payout, the scheme achieves a milestone, bringing the cumulative financial support transferred directly to the State's women to an impressive Rs 18,805.83 crore across 29 instalments.
CM Sai, congratulating the beneficiaries, hailed the initiative as a powerful engine for change.
"The Mahtari Vandan Yojana has truly emerged as a shining symbol of women's dignity, financial independence, and economic empowerment," he stated.
He emphasised that the State government is deeply committed to driving up women's participation in the local economy and ensuring that they become financially self-reliant.
The Chief Minister shared inspiring stories from his travels across the State, noting that the monthly Rs 1,000 assistance is helping in multiple ways beyond the basic needs.
Armed with steady financial support, many women have stepped into entrepreneurship, starting small businesses, launching tailoring and embroidery shops, and creating self-employment opportunities.
For others, the funds have become a vital safety net used to secure better education for their children, quality healthcare, and improved household nutrition.
"These real-life success stories reflect the profound long-term social impact of the scheme," CM Sai remarked, adding that the State is successfully translating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of women-led development into a reality.
Launched on March 1, 2024, the Mahtari Vandan Yojana provides eligible married women aged 21 and above with monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000.
Beyond direct cash relief, the scheme has been highly effective in combating malnutrition and anaemia, improving household wellness, and encouraging women to take control of their financial destinies.
To multiply these gains, the State government highlighted that Chhattisgarh is pairing the scheme with initiatives like Lakhpati Didi to actively scale up women’s incomes.
Looking ahead, Chief Minister Sai directed officials to fast-track the ongoing e-KYC verification process to guarantee that no eligible woman is left behind, placing strict emphasis on accelerating progress in the Bastar division.
Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Rajwade was also present during the event.