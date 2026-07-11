Empowering women, Chhattisgarh CM Sai releases Rs 626 crore under Mahtari Vandan scheme

RAIPUR: In a boost to women's financial independence and dignity, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday released the 29th instalment of the State’s flagship Mahtari Vandan Yojana.

The Chief Minister transferred a staggering Rs 626.25 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 66 lakh women across the State via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

With the latest payout, the scheme achieves a milestone, bringing the cumulative financial support transferred directly to the State's women to an impressive Rs 18,805.83 crore across 29 instalments.

CM Sai, congratulating the beneficiaries, hailed the initiative as a powerful engine for change.

"The Mahtari Vandan Yojana has truly emerged as a shining symbol of women's dignity, financial independence, and economic empowerment," he stated.