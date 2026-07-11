Environment Ministry gives nod for conservation of 15,000 'sacred groves'.

NEW DELHI: The Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change has approved the conservation of over 15,000 “sacred groves” across the country under a new scheme called the “Aastha Van Sanrakshan Yojana”. A total of Rs 3,000 crore has been allocated for the next five years for this initiative.

Sacred groves, or “Aastha Vans”, are specific forest areas that local communities, particularly tribal groups, protect due to their spiritual and cultural significance. These locations are often considered sacred, and caring for them is an integral part of the community’s traditions and beliefs. Additionally, the groves also serve as sources of local rivulets and drinking water.

The decision was made during the 7th governing body meeting of the National Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management & Planning Authority (CAMPA) in Coimbatore, which was chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

The official stated, “The new scheme, with an initial corpus of `3,000 crore over five years (2026-27 to 2030-31), aims to conserve and restore nearly 15,000 sacred groves (Aastha Vans) across the country, alongside a new scheme for landscape restoration to combat land degradation and biodiversity loss, funded by the National Fund.”