Heavy rains trigger landslides, bridge collapse and flood threat in Himachal Pradesh

SHIMLA: Moderate to heavy rainfall across Himachal Pradesh on Saturday triggered landslides in Shimla, caused a bailey bridge in Sangla to collapse and led to floodwaters submerging a house in Kinnaur district.

In Shimla city, a retaining wall beneath a road near Sanjauli College in the Bothwell area collapsed early in the morning, sending debris towards houses located below.

Officials from the district administration and other departments reached the site to assess the situation. Residents alleged that excavation work linked to a private construction project had weakened the area, leading to the landslide amid continuous rainfall.

Locals demanded an immediate halt to construction activity and a geological survey of the area, stating that three to four buildings were at risk and access to some houses had been disrupted.

Residents also pointed out that a similar landslide occurred at the same location in June 2025, when debris and rocks fell onto nearby houses.

Another landslide was reported at Mohal Rajhana on the outskirts of Shimla, where two parked vehicles were buried under rocks, boulders and debris.