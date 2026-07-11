India-New Zealand FTA to add 'depth', 'dynamism' to bilateral economic ties: PM Modi

Hailing the India-New Zealand free trade agreement as a landmark initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said it would impart greater depth and dynamism to bilateral economic ties and unlock new opportunities for market access, investment and talent mobility.

In an interaction with a select group of CEOs and business leaders, PM Modi emphasised that the two nations' shared democratic values, diversity, and commitment to sustainable development provide a robust foundation for an ambitious, forward-looking economic partnership.

The prime minister made the remarks shortly after holding wide-ranging talks with his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon that produced 18 key outcomes including elevation of the bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership.

Modi landed in Auckland on Friday on the final leg of his three-nation tour that largely focused on expanding economic and security cooperation. It is the first visit to New Zealand by an Indian prime minister after a gap of 40 years and comes after the recent finalisation of a free trade agreement.

"A stronger economic partnership between India and New Zealand will create new opportunities for businesses, innovators and our youth," Modi told the business leaders.

The prime minister said India and New Zealand have taken a historic decision to elevate the relations to the level of strategic partnership.

"Under this, we will move forward in every sector with clear goals and concrete outcomes," he said.

Modi described the India-New Zealand free trade agreement as a "landmark" initiative that would add depth and dynamism to the bilateral economic ties, and open new opportunities for market access, investment, services, technology and talent mobility.