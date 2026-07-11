Jharkhand issues dengue, chikungunya alert during monsoon

RANCHI: Jharkhand government has directed all districts to remain on high alert following the rising threat of dengue and chikungunya during the monsoon season. The Department of Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare has issued an advisory to all Deputy Commissioners, asking them to launch an immediate campaign to prevent the spread of the diseases.

Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Kumar Singh has directed districts to maintain special surveillance in waterlogged areas and destroy mosquito breeding sites on priority.

According to the advisory, dengue and chikungunya are viral diseases spread by the bite of the female Aedes mosquito, which breeds in clean water. Common breeding sites include water-filled containers, coolers, plastic bottles, open water tanks, old tyres and stagnant water in discarded items around homes. The department has stressed regular cleaning of such areas and removal of stagnant water.

The Health Department has directed municipal corporations, municipal councils, local administrations, Multi-Purpose Workers (MPWs), community volunteers and Sahiyas to jointly identify and destroy mosquito breeding sites. Districts have also been asked to prepare action plans and submit them to the state headquarters while giving top priority to dengue and chikungunya control measures.

Vector surveillance will be a key part of the campaign. Health workers will conduct door-to-door inspections to identify and destroy mosquito larvae. Districts have been instructed to ensure the availability of equipment, including plastic dippers, plastic pipettes and larva collection vials.

The department has advised people not to allow water to stagnate in or around their homes, to clean coolers and water containers regularly, keep water tanks covered and seek treatment at the nearest health centre if they develop fever instead of self-medicating.

The department said effective control of dengue and chikungunya requires the combined efforts of the administration and the public.