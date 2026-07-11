Jharkhand officer uses Nagpuri songs to spread SIR awareness

RANCHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative by a government official, Circle Officer (CO) Marwari Sahu in Jharkhand's Palamu district is spreading awareness about the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by singing songs in the local Nagpuri dialect.

Sahu is using songs to explain the importance of the SIR to villagers. His campaign has received over one million views on social media within 24 hours.

Explaining the initiative, Sahu said communicating with villagers in their own language is the best way to spread awareness. “The message reaches people only when we connect with them. As the songs are in Nagpuri, villagers are listening attentively, understanding the importance of the exercise and actively participating in the SIR process,” said Sahu.

According to him, the campaign encourages people to ensure their names are included in the electoral rolls during the SIR and to cooperate with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visiting their homes for verification. “It has really made a very good impact on the people and they have been hearing it attentively,” said Sahu.

He said the initiative was also appreciated by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).