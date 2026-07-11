Jharkhand officer uses Nagpuri songs to spread SIR awareness

RANCHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative by a government official, Circle Officer (CO) Marwari Sahu in Jharkhand's Palamu district is spreading awareness about the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by singing songs in the local Nagpuri dialect.
Sahu is using songs to explain the importance of the SIR to villagers. His campaign has received over one million views on social media within 24 hours.
Explaining the initiative, Sahu said communicating with villagers in their own language is the best way to spread awareness. “The message reaches people only when we connect with them. As the songs are in Nagpuri, villagers are listening attentively, understanding the importance of the exercise and actively participating in the SIR process,” said Sahu.
According to him, the campaign encourages people to ensure their names are included in the electoral rolls during the SIR and to cooperate with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visiting their homes for verification. “It has really made a very good impact on the people and they have been hearing it attentively,” said Sahu.
He said the initiative was also appreciated by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).
Recalling the idea behind the campaign, Sahu said he had used songs in the Nagpuri dialect to spread awareness about COVID-19 while working as a high school teacher during the pandemic. “This time also, I thought why not give it and started making people aware about SIR drive through songs in Nagpuri dialect, which did wonders. It was widely circulated by the people on social media generating more than a million views within 24 hours,” said Sahu.
Sahu said he writes and sings his own songs.
Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar praised the initiative, saying it was creating a positive impact among villagers.
“I have watched the video of the song sung by the Circle Officer, and it is truly impactful. I have asked him to compose and sing another song and share it on social media so that the message reaches and benefits a larger number of people,” Ravi Kumar said.
Sahu was posted to Ramgarh block in Palamu 15 days ago and was given charge of Panki block a week ago. On Wednesday, he visited Loharsi in Panki block, sang Nagpuri songs for villagers and explained the importance of the SIR exercise.