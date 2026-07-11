Kolkata Diary | West Bengal govt to impose fine for dumping trash, urinating in public places

Repatriated Sunali reunites with husband

After nearly one year, six residents of Paikor village in Birbhum district of the state, have returned from Bangladesh following directives of the Supreme Court and Calcutta HC. Among them are Danish Sheikh, husband of Sunali Biwi, and her relatives Sweety Biwi with her two children. In June last year, Delhi Police had arrested them over suspicion of them being Bangladeshi nationals, and handed them over to the BSF, which pushed them across the Malda border. After an extensive legal battle, a pregnant Sunali Biwi was released from Bangladeshi jail in December. She later gave birth to her baby at a state-run hospital.

SUBHENDU MAITI

Our correspondent in West Bengal

subhendu.maiti@newindianexpress.com