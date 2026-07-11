Kolkata Diary | West Bengal govt to impose fine for dumping trash, urinating in public places

Fine for dumping trash, urinating in public places
The new BJP government in West Bengal has decided to fine Rs 200 for dumping garbage and urinating in open public places. State municipal affairs and urban development minister Agnimitra Paul made this announcement during a programme on distributing personal protective items, ‘Swachh Kavach’, among sweepers and scavengers of municipal bodies on Tuesday. Paul also said vending machines for bags made of environment-friendly components would be installed at market areas. People can buy these bangs from the vending machines at an affordable price, according to the minister. CM Suvendu Adhikari handed over the ‘Swachh Kavach’.
Women OCs in two Kolkata police stations
Kolkata Police appointed two women officers-in-charge (OCs) in two separate police stations (PS) in the city. The OC post is traditionally held by male police personnel. Sarsuna PS in the southern fringe of Kolkata has got Rupa Singh as the new OC, while Chameli Mukherjee has been made an OC of the Sinthi PS in the northern part of the city. The appointments of both Singh and Mukherjee are part of a larger transfer order involving 33 inspectors as OCs and additional OCs of various PSs and other units under the KP. The reshuffle in the inspector-level officers includes several important PSs like Bhabanipur, which covers the CM’s assembly constituency.
Repatriated Sunali reunites with husband
After nearly one year, six residents of Paikor village in Birbhum district of the state, have returned from Bangladesh following directives of the Supreme Court and Calcutta HC. Among them are Danish Sheikh, husband of Sunali Biwi, and her relatives Sweety Biwi with her two children. In June last year, Delhi Police had arrested them over suspicion of them being Bangladeshi nationals, and handed them over to the BSF, which pushed them across the Malda border. After an extensive legal battle, a pregnant Sunali Biwi was released from Bangladeshi jail in December. She later gave birth to her baby at a state-run hospital.
SUBHENDU MAITI
Our correspondent in West Bengal
subhendu.maiti@newindianexpress.com