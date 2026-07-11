Missing Hyderabad student's body found in Finland's Helsinki sea after two months

The body of an 18-year-old student from Hyderabad who went missing in Finland in May has been recovered from the sea in Helsinki, according to information shared by the Indian Embassy in Finland with his family.

According to PTI, the Indian Embassy informed the family via email on Friday that Finnish authorities had recovered the body of Manideep Reddy from the sea in Helsinki. The development was confirmed by the family's lawyer, K.L.B. Kumar, on Saturday.

Manideep was pursuing a Bachelor's programme in Software and Systems Engineering at the Lahti campus of Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology (LUT University). He was residing at Ritaniemenkatu in Lahti.

Manideep was last seen at a shopping mall in Helsinki on May 5, after which he went missing.

Speaking to PTI, Kumar said the family believes the circumstances surrounding the student's death are suspicious and alleged that the investigation by the Finnish authorities was inadequate.

"We have many doubts. After two months, the body has been recovered. We strongly feel that it is a suspicious death and not a natural death," Kumar told PTI, adding that Manideep's parents suspect something may have happened to him on the day he disappeared.